Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 142,926 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,804.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,926 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 146.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 343.3% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $24,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,939.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 44,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $11,225,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,750,909.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,501 shares of company stock valued at $63,907,635 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $250.55. 106,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,443,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $157.37 and a 1 year high of $269.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.85%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.58.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

