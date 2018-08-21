Stevens Capital Management LP Has $17.60 Million Position in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,130 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Prologis worth $17,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 156,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Prologis by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 60,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $66.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,287. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.43 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 74.17%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $962,507.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $443,790.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,268.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,194. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.