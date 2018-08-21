Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 25,633 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.44.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $149,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 3,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.53, for a total transaction of $880,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,294 shares in the company, valued at $95,655,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,432 shares of company stock worth $20,206,877. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,728. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $187.96 and a one year high of $261.40. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

