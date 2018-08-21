Stein Mart (SMRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Stein Mart had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $326.69 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Stein Mart stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Stein Mart has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Stein Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

