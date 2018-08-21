Steem Dollars Achieves Market Cap of $15.37 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $15.37 million and approximately $401,116.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00015548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, GOPAX, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,329.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $521.50 or 0.08254138 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00027022 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012349 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00017708 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00027654 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.87 or 0.02042030 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00237230 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00063516 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 15,645,536 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, GOPAX, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

