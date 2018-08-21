State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $2.29 Million Stake in Sabre Corp (SABR)

State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 7.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 591,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 202,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sabre from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 4,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $108,516.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 15,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $391,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,194,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,230,303 shares of company stock valued at $670,231,359. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $984.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.40 million. Sabre had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 47.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.