State Treasurer State of Michigan Grows Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 165.2% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Acuity Brands by 86.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,899,000 after acquiring an additional 491,181 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $1,902,000.

NYSE:AYI opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.98 and a 52 week high of $186.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYI. ValuEngine lowered Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.88.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

