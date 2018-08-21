State Treasurer State of Michigan Buys Shares of 66,199 McDermott International Inc (MDR)

State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan owned about 0.07% of McDermott International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 892,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 417,147 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 671,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 1st quarter worth $3,307,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 1st quarter worth $2,084,000.

MDR opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. McDermott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.81.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. McDermott International had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. McDermott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of McDermott International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $40,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDermott International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDermott International from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. McDermott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

