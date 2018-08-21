State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 5,733 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,159 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMO. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,590,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076,398 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 234.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,564,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,857,000 after buying an additional 3,899,300 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 29,228,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $774,081,000 after buying an additional 3,292,729 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 69.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,372,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,605,000 after buying an additional 561,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at $10,454,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Raymond James downgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

IMO opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. Imperial Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

