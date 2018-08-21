State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $8.83 Million Position in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,251 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of LKQ worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 5,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 99,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 7,663.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in LKQ by 605.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $45.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

In related news, Director Guhan Subramanian purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $48,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,607.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Justin L. Jude purchased 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $74,282.40. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,030.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $221,747. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

