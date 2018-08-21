State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in Welbilt, Inc (WBT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.31% of Welbilt worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,256,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 6,330.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 33.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 13.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,393,000 after buying an additional 186,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 989,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after buying an additional 73,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

In other Welbilt news, SVP Joel H. Horn sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $40,373.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,993.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Welbilt had a return on equity of 123.68% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Welbilt from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. CL King started coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 target price on Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.