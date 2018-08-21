State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.04 Million Position in Raymond James (RJF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Raymond James worth $15,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $1,614,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raymond James from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. JMP Securities raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $220,167.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RJF opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.17). Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

