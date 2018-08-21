State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $143.64 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355,118 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 21,495 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Abbott Laboratories worth $143,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 32,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 788.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.4% in the second quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 46,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 103.1% in the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 40,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $48.58 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

In related news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $40,073.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,986.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $66,601.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,591.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $1,088,840 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

