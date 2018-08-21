State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $14,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 3,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 12,667 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $911,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,356.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,267 shares of company stock worth $1,814,986. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $73.11. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

