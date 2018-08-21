State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Lear Co. (LEA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Lear worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,584,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Lear by 36.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,368,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,274,000 after acquiring an additional 366,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lear by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $179,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lear by 1,004.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 731,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,947,000 after acquiring an additional 665,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lear by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 713,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $174.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.37. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $206.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $243.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

