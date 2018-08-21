State Auto Financial Corp (STFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for State Auto Financial’s earnings. State Auto Financial posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that State Auto Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow State Auto Financial.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.10 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 price objective on State Auto Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered State Auto Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

STFC stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.79. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $34.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

In other State Auto Financial news, insider Steven Eugene English sold 12,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $361,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $76,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 774,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,580,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,232,000 after purchasing an additional 70,667 shares during the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

