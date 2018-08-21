StarCredits Price Tops $0.0646 on Exchanges (STRC)

StarCredits (CURRENCY:STRC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One StarCredits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StarCredits has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. StarCredits has a total market cap of $290,894.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of StarCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00274266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00148808 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000242 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About StarCredits

StarCredits’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. StarCredits’ official website is backto.earth . StarCredits’ official Twitter account is @_backtoearth and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StarCredits

StarCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

