Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,521 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16,638.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,082 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $116,322,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,995,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,471,000 after purchasing an additional 654,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,820.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,260,000 after purchasing an additional 455,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,272,000.

VB stock opened at $162.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $131.26 and a 1 year high of $162.49.

