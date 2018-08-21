SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) Shares Bought by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the second quarter worth about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 205.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1,203.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 24.0% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLOW opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. SPX Flow Inc has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $531.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SPX Flow in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered SPX Flow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on SPX Flow from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

SPX Flow Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

