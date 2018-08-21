SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 52.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SPX Flow by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPX Flow in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Flow by 58.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,998,000 after buying an additional 141,853 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. SPX Flow Inc has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $531.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on SPX Flow from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded SPX Flow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

SPX Flow Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

