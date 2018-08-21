Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (SPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $815.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) to post $815.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $797.50 million and the highest is $831.20 million. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock.

Get Spectrum Brands Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.21. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $945.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.14. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $119.94. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -270.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000.

About Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. Its Global Batteries & Appliances segment offers consumer batteries; personal care products, including electric shaving and grooming products, and hair care appliances and accessories; and small appliances, such as small kitchen and home appliances.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.