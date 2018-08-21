Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (SPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $815.33 Million

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) to post $815.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $797.50 million and the highest is $831.20 million. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock.

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.21. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $945.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.14. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $119.94. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -270.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000.

About Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. Its Global Batteries & Appliances segment offers consumer batteries; personal care products, including electric shaving and grooming products, and hair care appliances and accessories; and small appliances, such as small kitchen and home appliances.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply