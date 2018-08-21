SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lessened its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 388,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after buying an additional 39,708 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,388,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,165,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 82,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EDIV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.28. 33,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,363. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $36.64.

