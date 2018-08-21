Spark Investment Management LLC Purchases 102,300 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 298.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 2,300 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $115,023.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,660 shares of company stock valued at $24,378,891. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Roth Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

NYSE PLNT opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.61.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $140.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

