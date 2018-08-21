Spark Investment Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 159.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. Mimecast Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 22,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $973,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. Nault sold 12,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 486,113 shares of company stock valued at $20,308,390. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mimecast to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.