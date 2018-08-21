Spark Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 42.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,041 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. CI Global Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth $170,362,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at $163,011,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,596,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,457,000 after acquiring an additional 596,099 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 31.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,319,000 after acquiring an additional 505,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,097.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after acquiring an additional 424,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $332.00 price objective on Anthem and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $66,218.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,157.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,789 shares of company stock worth $5,119,592 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $263.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $179.40 and a 12 month high of $268.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.79%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

