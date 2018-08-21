SpaceChain Price Hits $0.0142 on Major Exchanges (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $42,808.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinEgg, EXX and Coinnest. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003333 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,991,707 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, EXX, HitBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

