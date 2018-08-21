Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Preformed Line Products (PLPC) Stock Price

Media headlines about Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Preformed Line Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.5848137720875 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

PLPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th.

Preformed Line Products stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.77. 2,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $96.83.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.92 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

