Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Share Price

Media headlines about Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Goosehead Insurance earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0615372499618 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSHD. William Blair began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.38. 897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,216. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.80. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.