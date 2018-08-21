Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect The Hackett Group (HCKT) Share Price

News coverage about The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Hackett Group earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.8322021164438 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

HCKT opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.04 million. analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $22.00 price target on The Hackett Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

