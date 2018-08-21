Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Stock Price

Press coverage about PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PennyMac Financial Services earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.9147865701242 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFSI. ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $517.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.49 million. research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,510. Corporate insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

