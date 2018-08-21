Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Merus (MRUS) Stock Price

Media headlines about Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Merus earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.4838849533415 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS remained flat at $$19.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,245. The firm has a market cap of $432.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.14. Merus has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $26.74.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.33. Merus had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 178.79%. The business had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. equities analysts predict that Merus will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Merus
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.
