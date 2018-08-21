Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Smart Sand (SND) Stock Price

News articles about Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Smart Sand earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8420915916949 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. 924,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 3.08. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

In other Smart Sand news, CEO Charles Edwin Young bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,748.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

