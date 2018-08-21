Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NN (NNBR) Share Price

News articles about NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NN earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.1030438057653 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NNBR shares. ValuEngine raised NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NN from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NN in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NNBR opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $525.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.02. NN has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. NN had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that NN will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. NN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

