Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nantkwest (NK) Stock Price

Press coverage about Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nantkwest earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.7846997549593 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Nantkwest stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 45,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,309. The company has a market capitalization of $251.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Nantkwest has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Nantkwest to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nantkwest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

In other Nantkwest news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 79,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $296,370.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,280 shares in the company, valued at $918,624.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 114,687 shares of company stock valued at $429,691 over the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

