Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Emcor Group (EME) Share Price

News headlines about Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Emcor Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 47.6846983489191 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE EME opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. Emcor Group has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Emcor Group will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Emcor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $156,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony Guzzi sold 23,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,793,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

