Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TechTarget (TTGT) Stock Price

News headlines about TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TechTarget earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 45.785503366109 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital set a $23.00 target price on shares of TechTarget and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

In other TechTarget news, insider Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 693,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,498,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $62,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,798 shares of company stock worth $10,911,474 in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

