Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact JinkoSolar (JKS) Stock Price

News stories about JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. JinkoSolar earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 48.0400822076926 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Roth Capital cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JinkoSolar to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of JKS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.54. 3,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,455. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $915.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.54 million. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

