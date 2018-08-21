Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ACNB (ACNB) Share Price

Media stories about ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ACNB earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 47.4711462906529 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

ACNB stock remained flat at $$34.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625. The company has a market cap of $238.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.29. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.41 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding company for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual, business, and government customers primarily in Pennsylvania. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

