Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vericel (VCEL) Stock Price

Media coverage about Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vericel earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.9527496850323 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.26 million, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 3.18. Vericel has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.72.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 23.35%. research analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vericel from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

