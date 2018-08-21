Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact UDR (UDR) Stock Price

Media headlines about UDR (NYSE:UDR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UDR earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.7598234016633 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.31.

Shares of UDR opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. UDR has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. UDR had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $259.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that UDR will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 68.98%.

In other UDR news, insider Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,669 shares in the company, valued at $9,093,423.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,396,369.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

