Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nortek (NTK) Stock Price

News headlines about Nortek (NASDAQ:NTK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nortek earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 48.3061021840076 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
NASDAQ NTK remained flat at $$85.94 during trading on Tuesday. Nortek has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $88.30.
Nortek Company Profile
Featured Story: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Nortek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.