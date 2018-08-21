Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gaia (GAIA) Share Price

Media coverage about Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gaia earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.3868329801142 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. 8,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,956. Gaia has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 64.31%. analysts forecast that Gaia will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GAIA shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gaia to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

