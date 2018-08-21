Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nielsen (NLSN) Stock Price

Headlines about Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nielsen earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.2270423053511 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Nielsen had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nielsen from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

