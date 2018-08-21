Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Share Price

Media coverage about Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oasis Midstream Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.2491868515792 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.19 million and a PE ratio of 55.37. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 million. analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.40%.

OMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.

