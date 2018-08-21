Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eclipse Resources (ECR) Stock Price

Media stories about Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eclipse Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the energy producer an impact score of 48.0813748111603 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eclipse Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Eclipse Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eclipse Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eclipse Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Eclipse Resources in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.42.

Shares of ECR opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Eclipse Resources has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $477.67 million, a PE ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.53 million. Eclipse Resources had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. equities analysts predict that Eclipse Resources will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

