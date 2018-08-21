Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact China Southern Airlines (ZNH) Stock Price

Headlines about China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Southern Airlines earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.4315470307304 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ZNH opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.46. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a $0.684 dividend. This is an increase from China Southern Airlines’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. China Southern Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

ZNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

