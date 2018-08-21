Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Berry Petroleum (BRY) Share Price

Headlines about Berry Petroleum (NYSE:BRY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Berry Petroleum earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the energy company an impact score of 45.5827319663774 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

BRY stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,379. Berry Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Berry Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other Berry Petroleum news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Asset Management sold 516,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $6,795,468.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary A. Grove purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.