Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Digi International (DGII) Stock Price

Media headlines about Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Digi International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 47.6918225111957 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. 2,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.41. Digi International has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $14.70.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.98%. analysts expect that Digi International will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGII. BidaskClub cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. First Analysis set a $16.00 price objective on Digi International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In other news, VP Jon A. Nyland sold 13,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $185,013.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,100.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 8,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $101,509.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,512 shares in the company, valued at $595,629.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock worth $440,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. It operates in two segments, Machine-to-Machine and Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

