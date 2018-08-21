Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Stock Price

Media stories about Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Seattle Genetics earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.5376369658202 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $45.31 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $81.00 target price on Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

In other news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,369,202.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $292,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,949 shares of company stock worth $5,532,794. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

