Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Powell Industries (POWL) Stock Price

Media coverage about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.1574143673108 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $41.42.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.